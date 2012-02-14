* To spend 8 bln baht on investments this year
* Looks for investment opportunities beyond Dawei
* Still to decide on a fuel type for Myanmar power project
(Adds quotes, details, share prices)
By Pisit Changplayngam and Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Feb 14 Ratchaburi Electricity
Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand's top private power
producer, has set an investment budget of 8 billion baht ($260
million) for 2012 and is looking for opportunities to invest in
Myanmar in addition to the Dawei project, its top executive said
on Tuesday.
The company is still looking at fuel types after Myanmar's
government halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired
power plant in the area on Jan. 10, citing environmental
concerns, President Noppol Milinthanggoon told reporters.
"We are still studying all the possibilities with the Dawei
project," Noppol said.
"Ultimately, the clarity will have to come from Italian-Thai
and the Myanmar government, with an agreement by them," he said,
referring to Italian-Development Pcl, which is leading
the Dawei project.
In late 2010, Italian-Thai signed an $8 billion contract
with Myanmar for a port and related infrastructure in Dawei in
the Tanintharyi region in Myanmar's south.
Noppol said Ratchaburi was looking for additional investment
opportunities in other cities in Myanmar, including the capital,
Naypyitaw, and Yangon, where electricity demand is rising.
"Myanmar is entering a phase of internationalisation. This
has opened up many doors of opportunities for us to go in and
invest," Noppol said.
The company has set aside an 8 billion baht investment
budget this year, mostly for the development and maintenance of
13 existing power plants and new projects, including takeover
deals, Noppol said.
Ratchaburi, like other major Thai utilities, is looking for
merger and acquisition targets in Australia, Laos and other
neighbouring countries, which are short of power, and it would
focus more on alternative power sources and related businesses
in 2012.
"Ideally, our aim is to invest at least 25 percent in each
project that we're interested in," Noppol said.
Ratchaburi expected to add 300 megawatts to its installed
capacity of 5,131 MW by the end of 2012. New capacity would come
from two solar energy plants and its RATCH-Australia Corporation
Ltd in Australia.
In May, Ratchaburi bought a majority stake in Australian
power station owner Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund
. Transfield has been renamed RATCH-Australia Corp
Ltd.
Ratchaburi is 45 percent-owned by state-run Electricity
Generating Authority of Thailand, the country's sole power
buyer.
On Tuesday, the company reported a 7.4 percent fall in 2011
net earnings due to a slowdown in demand resulting from floods
in the fourth quarter.
The utility told the exchange it would sell up to $500
million in bonds, using the funds for loan repayments,
electricity generation-related investments and working capital.
($1 = 30.815 Baht)
(Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)