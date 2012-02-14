* To spend 8 bln baht on investments this year

* Looks for investment opportunities beyond Dawei

* Still to decide on a fuel type for Myanmar power project (Adds quotes, details, share prices)

By Pisit Changplayngam and Ploy Ten Kate

BANGKOK, Feb 14 Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand's top private power producer, has set an investment budget of 8 billion baht ($260 million) for 2012 and is looking for opportunities to invest in Myanmar in addition to the Dawei project, its top executive said on Tuesday.

The company is still looking at fuel types after Myanmar's government halted construction of a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant in the area on Jan. 10, citing environmental concerns, President Noppol Milinthanggoon told reporters.

"We are still studying all the possibilities with the Dawei project," Noppol said.

"Ultimately, the clarity will have to come from Italian-Thai and the Myanmar government, with an agreement by them," he said, referring to Italian-Development Pcl, which is leading the Dawei project.

In late 2010, Italian-Thai signed an $8 billion contract with Myanmar for a port and related infrastructure in Dawei in the Tanintharyi region in Myanmar's south.

Noppol said Ratchaburi was looking for additional investment opportunities in other cities in Myanmar, including the capital, Naypyitaw, and Yangon, where electricity demand is rising.

"Myanmar is entering a phase of internationalisation. This has opened up many doors of opportunities for us to go in and invest," Noppol said.

The company has set aside an 8 billion baht investment budget this year, mostly for the development and maintenance of 13 existing power plants and new projects, including takeover deals, Noppol said.

Ratchaburi, like other major Thai utilities, is looking for merger and acquisition targets in Australia, Laos and other neighbouring countries, which are short of power, and it would focus more on alternative power sources and related businesses in 2012.

"Ideally, our aim is to invest at least 25 percent in each project that we're interested in," Noppol said.

Ratchaburi expected to add 300 megawatts to its installed capacity of 5,131 MW by the end of 2012. New capacity would come from two solar energy plants and its RATCH-Australia Corporation Ltd in Australia.

In May, Ratchaburi bought a majority stake in Australian power station owner Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund . Transfield has been renamed RATCH-Australia Corp Ltd.

Ratchaburi is 45 percent-owned by state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the country's sole power buyer.

On Tuesday, the company reported a 7.4 percent fall in 2011 net earnings due to a slowdown in demand resulting from floods in the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, the company reported a 7.4 percent fall in 2011 net earnings due to a slowdown in demand resulting from floods in the fourth quarter.

The utility told the exchange it would sell up to $500 million in bonds, using the funds for loan repayments, electricity generation-related investments and working capital.