BANGKOK Jan 5 Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl :

* Has raised its stake in Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund to 68.1 pct by giving about 1.3 billion baht ($42 million) in loans through its subsidiaries, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* Transfield has been renamed RATCH-Australia Corp Ltd ($1 = 31.54 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)