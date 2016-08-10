OSLO Aug 10 The Norwegian policy rate has
reached its bottom at 0.50 percent and the central bank is no
longer expected to cut rates in September, brokerage Nordea
Markets said on Wednesday.
"Over the summer Norway's economic performance has reflected
much greater strength than projected. We think this will keep
Norges Bank on hold in September despite its signals of a rate
cut," Nordea wrote in a note to clients.
In June, Nordea said it expected one more rate cut to 0.25
percent at the September meeting, in line with forecasts from
the central bank made at the rate meeting earlier in June.
"The bank will likely still signal a relatively high
probability of a rate cut later. But with prospects of pretty
solid economic data also during the autumn, further rate cuts
are not on the table," it added.
The next interest rate decision will be published September
22.
