BRIEF-Qatar's Salam International Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 20.4 million riyals versus 32.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrQiYT) Further company coverage:
(Corrects second and third paragraphs to say Rathbones only buying part of Tilney)
LONDON, April 1 British upmarket wealth manager Rathbone Brothers has made two acquisitions, spending more than 57 million pounds ($95.03 million)and increasing assets under management by around 12.7 percent.
In a statement on Tuesday, Rathbones said it is acquiring a private client business from fund manager Jupiter for 43.1 million pounds and part of Tilney Investment Management from Deutsche Bank for 14.3 million pounds.
The Jupiter unit manages assets of 2.1 billion pounds while the Tilney team, part of its London private client wealth management business, has around 700 million pounds under management.
Rathbones also said it has raised 24.4 million pounds in a share placing. ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Simon Jessop)
DUBAI, April 30 Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's Bodymasters are talking to banks and weighing a listing of the fitness chain on Saudi Arabia’s new parallel market, Nomu, sources told Reuters.