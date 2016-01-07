BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Says total funds under management at end-Dec. 2015 were 29.2 billion pounds, up 5.8 pct.
* Says funds managed by Rathbone Investment Management were 26.1 billion pounds, up 5.7 pct from 24.7 billion a year earlier.
* Says total net inflows in Rathbone Investment Management for Q4 were 368 million pounds against 327 million a year earlier. Total for year was 1.4 billion pounds from 4.0 billion a year earlier.
* Says underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under management in Rathbone Investment Management for three months to end-Dec. was 3.7 pct, up from 2.1 pct a year earlier.
* Says to frequently review timing and priority of growth projects as long as financial markets remain subdued. Retains appetite for acquisitions.
