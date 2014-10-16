LONDON Oct 16 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Total funds under management (FUM) were 26.3 billion
pounds(42 billion US dollar) at 30 September 2014; up 10.0
percent from 23.9 billion pounds at 30 June 2014
* Rise driven by organic growth, acquisition of units of
Jupiter Asset Management
* Outlook remains positive
* Net operating income was 49.0 million stg for 3 months
ended 30 sept, up 13.4 percent from 43.2 million stg in 2013
* Total net inflows in Rathbone Investment Management for
three months ended 30 september 2014 were 2,406 million stg
* Underlying net operating income of 45.1 million stg in
Rathbone Investment Management for quarter to 30 sept was up
11.9 percent y-o-y
(1 US dollar = 0.6267 British pound)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison)