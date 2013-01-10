LONDON Jan 10 Rathbone Brothers PLC : * Total funds under management as at 31 December 2012 £17.98 billion, up 13.4%

from 2011 * Net organic growth in funds under management in Rathbone investment

management 3.0% in 2012 * Total annualised rate of net inflows of 6.2% (2011: 7.5%) in Rathbone

investment management