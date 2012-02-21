* Underlying pre tax profit up 20 pct to 46.2 mln stg.
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Feb 21 British wealth manager
Rathbone Brothers said there are signs of improvement in
developed economies after it revealed a 20 percent increase in
underlying profit having steered through months of volatile
markets and regulatory uncertainty.
"There is no doubt that the uncertainties over Europe
persist but these are balanced by indications that the world
economy continues to grow and some developed economies are
showing small signs of improvement," Chief Executive Andy
Pomfret said in a statement.
Rathbones posted underlying pretax profit of 46.2 million
pounds ($73.32 million) for the year to Dec. 31, stripping out
exceptional items such as office relocation costs and gains from
the disposal of financial securities.
The results were ahead of analyst forecasts. Underlying
earnings per share were up 24 percent to 78.79 pence while
analysts had tipped a figure of around 75 pence, according to
Oriel Securities.
Rathbones shares were trading 1.4 percent higher at 1,308
pence by 0835 GMT. The shares are up by a fifth for the year to
date and some analysts have said the company is looking
expensive.
"Rathbones is a high quality wealth manager that we would
want to own long term and deserves a premium rating," said
analysts at Numis Securities.
"However... it already has one, so we believe the share
price is already fully up with events."
The board recommended a 29 pence final dividend for 2011,
bringing the total for the year to 46 pence, compared with 44
pence a year earlier. Basic underlying earnings per share
increased by 24 percent to 78.79 pence, Rathbones said.
As well as rewarding shareholders, Rathbones has also
diverted funds to retain its best staff.
The company cautioned in its earnings statement there were
"signs of underlying cost inflation" and Finance Director Paul
Stockton said much of this can be attributed to salary rises for
key employees with staff cost inflation expected to be about 4
percent over the coming year.
"We try our best to keep up with inflation... because
frankly, if you don't and you continue to have an inflationary
environment, you can get quite behind and start to lose
competitively," he told Reuters.
Last month Rathbones announced total funds under management
had grown 1.4 percent during 2011 to 15.8 billion pounds,
outperforming a 6 percent drop in the British equity market.