LONDON Aug 1 Upmarket British investment
manager Rathbone Brothers posted a further rise in funds
under management in the first half of the year, boosted by
buoyant markets and client inflows.
Net organic growth - which can consist of new money from
either existing or new clients - in the firm's investment
management unit was 327 million pounds, representing annualised
growth of 3.9 percent, slightly above 2012's growth rate.
Total funds under management rose 10.6 percent to 19.9
billion pounds over the six months to end-June, while profit
before tax was 17.2 percent higher at 23.2 million pounds.
"Rathbones' outlook remains positive," said CEO Andy
Pomfret, adding that "Rathbones is well placed to take advantage
of healthier investment markets and future growth
opportunities".
Earlier this year Finance Director Paul Stockton told
Reuters that there was "an undercurrent that is seemingly more
positive".