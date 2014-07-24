Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
LONDON, July 24 UK wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Thursday that funds under management (FuM) rose 8.6 percent to 23.9 billion pounds ($40.70 billion) in the first half of the year.
Total net growth in FuM was 1.5 billion pounds, it added in a statement, an annualised growth rate of 14.3 percent compared with 9.4 percent in the same period a year earlier.
The company said its board had recommended a 19 pence interim dividend for 2014, an increase of 5.6 percent on 2013, and added that it expected recent acquisitions to have a positive effect on earnings in 2015. ($1 = 0.5873 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
DUBAI, Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
* Says to acquire stakes in five firms for a combined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) via share issue