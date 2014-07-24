* Funds under management up 8.6 pct to 23.9 bln stg
* Tilney deal adds 617 mln stg to FuM
* To pay interim dividend of 19 pence, up 5.6 pct
* Agrees to settle legal case, faces 15 mln stg hit
* Shares up 1.2 pct, outperform midcap index
By Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 24 UK wealth manager Rathbone
Brothers Plc said its funds under management (FuM) rose
in the first half of the year, boosted by a recent acquisition
and strong growth in its unit trust, a form of mutual fund,
business.
An 8.6 percent rise in FuM to 23.9 billion pounds ($40.7
billion) was boosted by 1.2 billion in net new money, nearly
half of which came from a deal to buy assets from Deutsche Bank
earlier in the year - part of a trend of industry
consolidation likely to continue in coming
months.
Funds in the company's unit trusts performed strongly in the
period, adding 338 million pounds in net inflows to take total
assets to 2.2 billion pounds, with strong growth seen in its
income, global opportunities and ethical bond funds.
Rathbone also said it planned to pay a 19 pence per share
interim dividend for 2014, up 5.6 percent on 2013.
"The impact of recent acquisitions is expected to have a
positive effect on earnings in 2015," said Rathbone Chief
Executive Philip Howell.
By 0803 GMT, the stock was trading up 1.2 percent at 1,989
pence in a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE midcap index.
The group in April announced the acquisitions of Jupiter
Fund Management's private client and charity investment
business, and the London-based private client wealth business of
Deutsche Bank-owned Tilney Asset Management.
The Tilney acquisition had added 617 million pounds to
Rathbone's funds under management, the company said, adding the
acquisition of the Jupiter unit was expected to complete at the
end of the third quarter.
In a separate statement, Rathbone said it had reached a
conditional agreement in a legal case involving an ex-employee
of an old subsidiary, among other parties, that will involve it
paying 15 million pounds.
The employee, together with three other parties, was subject
to a claim of negligent management of a high-value Jersey trust,
a spokesman for Rathbone said in an email to Reuters.
Rathbone has not been a direct party to these legal
proceedings but was potentially liable by virtue of its
indemnity arrangements with the employee. The claim was made by
the family of the trustee, he added.
It expects to book the settlement as an exceptional cost in
its full-year results, once the agreement has been confirmed in
the courts.
"The settlement of the legal proceedings removes uncertainty
and leaves Rathbones well capitalised," Canaccord Genuity
analysts said in a report to clients. The broker has a "buy"
rating on the stock with a 2,160p price target.
($1 = 0.5874 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)