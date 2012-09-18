DOHA, Sept 18 Qatar will establish an assessment and rating company for domestic non-government debt issuers and institutions, the Gulf state's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The entity will be a joint venture between Qatar's central bank and Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said at a conference in Doha.

"This is part of our effort to create an institution that will supervise the valuation of domestic issuers and bonds. It will be for local non-government institutions," he said, adding that the company would be launched in 2013.

The country will also form a committee to encourage the development of its capital markets, he said. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Andrew Torchia)