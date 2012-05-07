* Negligent misrepresentations survive
* Investors sued over Cheyne, Rhinebridge debt vehicles
* Morgan Stanley, IKB also sued
By Jonathan Stempel
May 7 A Manhattan federal judge narrowed but
refused to dismiss two lawsuits seeking to hold credit rating
agencies responsible for misleading investors about the safety
of two risky debt vehicles that they rated.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin refused to dismiss
claims accusing Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's
of negligent misrepresentation over their activities regarding
the Cheyne and Rhinebridge structured investment vehicles.
She also dismissed claims alleging aiding and abetting
fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and negligence. A third rating
agency, Fitch, is also a defendant in the Rhinebridge case.
Moody's is a unit of Moody's Corp, S&P is a unit of
McGraw-Hill Cos, and Fitch is a unit of France's Fimalac
SA. Scheindlin's decisions were issued on Friday and
made public on Monday.
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, King County in Washington
state, and other investors had sued over losses they claimed to
suffer when Cheyne went bankrupt in August 2007. King County and
the Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp sued over alleged losses in
Rhinebridge, which was wound down in August 2008.
Scheindlin also ordered Morgan Stanley, which
marketed both SIVs and helped structure the Rhinebridge SIV, and
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, which helped structure
the Rhinebridge SIV, to face negligent misrepresentation claims.
Moody's spokesman Tony Mirenda said it believes the cases
are without merit, and that the remaining claims against it will
be dismissed. Fitch spokesman Daniel Noonan said that agency
will continue to defend itself in the Rhinebridge case.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Mary Claire Delaney declined to
comment. S&P spokesman John Piecuch had no immediate comment.
Lawyers for IKB and for the plaintiffs did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In the Rhinebridge decision, whose reasoning applied to the
Cheyne decision, Scheindlin said the plaintiffs sufficiently
showed that they and the rating agencies had the "special
relationship" required under New York law to allow the negligent
misrepresentation claims to proceed.
"The rating agencies (1) intended that their ratings would
be used to evaluate the SIV; (2) intended that the plaintiffs --
members of a select group of qualified investors -- would rely
on their ratings to evaluate the SIV; and (3) prepared their
ratings with the end and aim of inducing investors such as the
plaintiffs to invest in the SIV," Scheindlin wrote, summarizing
the allegations.
In both cases, investors accused the rating agencies of
collaborating with the banks in arranging for SIVs to receive
ratings as high as "triple-A," even though much of the
underlying collateral was low-quality or subprime mortgage debt.
The cases are Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank et al v. Morgan
Stanley & Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 08-07508; and King County, Washington et al v. IKB
Deutsche Industriebank AG et al in the same court, No. 09-08387.