* Connecticut encourages states to sue rating agencies
* Move follows suit against Moody's, S&P
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 8 Connecticut
officials are encouraging other states to consider suing
credit-rating agencies that gave high grades to risky
mortgage-backed securities that plummeted in value when the
housing market collapsed in 2007-2008.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen's office on
Wednesday briefed other states on its lawsuits against Moody's
Corp and McGraw Hill's Standard & Poor's.
Inflated ratings of mortgage securities are considered
a key cause of the 2008 financial crisis. Critics accused the
ratings firms of lowering standards to win business and
misleading bond investors to buy debt they thought was safe but
turned out to be toxic . The ratings firms have often
called the lawsuit claims without merit and argued their ratings
are opinions protected by the First Amendment.
"Everyone who has looked at this has concluded they engaged
in wrongful conduct and yet they haven't paid one penny,"
Connecticut Assistant Attorney General Matthew Budzik said in
a telephone interview on Thursday.
Budzik said that now that state attorneys general have
agreed to a $25 billion settlement with five big U.S. banks
accused of abusive foreclosure practices, they are turning to
other issues.
The states now "are strongly looking at other cases stemming
from the financial crisis that need to be investigated or
brought -- and the rating agencies are at or near the top of
that list," said Budzik.
The pact with the banks was reached last month by
attorneys general in 49 states and the federal government. The
settlement was designed to help about one million borrowers
through measures such as loan modifications and principal
reduction.
Connecticut's lawsuits against S&P and Moody's, filed in
2010 in state court in Hartford, accuse the
raters of unfair trade practices by lying about being
objective and independent.
The state is seeking restitution of ill-gotten gains and
penalties for the hundreds of millions of dollars a year the
firms earned in fees for mortgage debt ratings issued
during the height of the housing market.
Connecticut briefed other states on its pending
lawsuits against the ratings agencies during a meetin g
of the National Association of Attorneys General in
Washington.
Maura Possley, a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General
Lisa Madigan, said Illinois was working with Connecticut.
Illinois filed a lawsuit against S&P in January, accusing the
firm of assigning inflated ratings to risky mortgage-backed
securities.
The Justice Department also has launched investigations
into the conduct of ratings agencies leading up to the financial
crisis, according to sources familiar with the situation .
Investors have brought lawsuits as well, though some have
been dismissed on free speech grounds.
Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for S&P, had no immediate response
to Budzik's comments. Michael Adler, a spokesman for Moody's,
did not immediately return a call for comment.
The Connecticut cases are State of Connecticut v. Moody's
Corporation, and Connecticut v The McGraw Hill Companies Inc.,
Superior Court, Judicial District of Hartford.