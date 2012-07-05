SYDNEY, July 5 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday changed the outlook on Barclays Bank plc's C-/baa2
standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) to negative
from stable, citing the uncertain management outlook.
Moody's said the change refletced concerns that the senior
resignations at the bank and the consequent uncertainty
surrounding the firm's direction were negative for bondholders.
"Specifically, the shareholder and political pressures on
Barclays, which resulted in the resignation of the bank's CEO,
COO (previously the head of the investment bank) and the stated
intention of the Chairman to resign, could lead to broader
pressure on the bank to shift its business model away from
investment banking and reform perceived failures in its business
culture," the agency said.
The C-/ baa2 standalone BFSR as well as the A2 long-term and
Prime-1 short-term debt ratings remain unchanged. The A2 senior
debt and deposit rating already has a negative outlook due to
Moody's expectation that the UK government will reduce its
support for large UK banks over the medium term.