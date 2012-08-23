SYDNEY Aug 23 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said the reported fall in BHP Billiton's full-year earnings was credit negative, but had no impact on its A1/P-1 ratings and stable outlook.

Mining giant BHP on Wednesday reported its first fall in annual profit for three years in the face of falling commodity prices and higher costs.

"The decline in earnings and operating cash flow -- combined with a material increase in year-on-year debt levels -- negatively impacts the company's debt coverage ratios", said Matthew Moore, a Moody's AVP-Analyst.

"But BHP Billiton's credit metrics are still well within Moody's tolerance level for its A1 rating".

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that prices for BHP's products, particularly iron ore, coking coal and copper, will remain at levels sufficient to generate strong cash flows, despite the clouded outlook on the commodity industry.

The agency said BHP's credit profile was positioned well within the A1 rating, with sufficient flexibility to withstand external shocks to the operating environment over the next two years.