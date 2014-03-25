(Adds government reaction, opposition comment)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, March 24 Standard & Poor's cut
Brazil's sovereign debt rating closer to speculative territory
on Monday in a blow to President Dilma Rousseff, whose efforts
to stir the economy from a years-long slump have eroded the
country's finances.
Brazil had its long-term debt rating downgraded to BBB
minus, the agency's lowest investment-grade rating. S&P changed
its outlook to stable from negative, meaning further downgrades
are unlikely for now, which will come as a relief for both
politicians in Brasilia and financial markets.
The move was widely expected but the timing surprised some
investors.
As it came ahead of an October election in which Rousseff
will seek a second term, the downgrade will expose her
left-leaning government to further accusations that it has
squandered the goodwill built during a long economic boom last
decade.
Brazil has suffered from slow growth that averaged about 2
percent in recent years. Rousseff has tried to revive the
economy with tax cuts and social spending but has been widely
criticized for intervening too much and resorting to sometimes
opaque accounting moves to meet budget targets.
"The downgrade reflects the combination of fiscal slippage,
the prospect that fiscal execution will remain weak amid subdued
growth in the coming years, a constrained ability to adjust
policy ahead of the October presidential elections, and some
weakening in Brazil's external accounts," S&P said.
The agency said that fiscal credibility had been
"systematically weakened" following cuts in the government's
main budget target, and that loans by state-run banks had
"undermined policy credibility and transparency."
The Brazilian finance ministry rejected S&P's arguments and
said the downgrade contradicted Brazil's solid economic
fundamentals and healthy standing compared with other major
economies.
"The Brazilian economy has low external vulnerability
because it holds the fifth largest volume of international
reserves among G20 nations," it said in a statement.
The short-term effect of the move on financial markets was
unclear, analysts said. Some investors could sell Brazilian
assets because of policies forcing them to hold higher-quality
stocks and bonds, while others may focus on the fact that S&P is
unlikely to downgrade Brazil any further.
S&P's move could prompt peers Moody's Investors Service and
Fitch Ratings to signal they may follow with a downgrade of
their own.
"The natural tendency for markets tomorrow is the fear that
there could be a chain reaction and other agencies may do the
same," said Ariovaldo Santos, manager of floating-rate assets at
H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
Moody's and Fitch, which still rate Brazil two notches into
investment-grade territory, have indicated, however, that they
do not intend to downgrade Brazil before the elections.
Rousseff's government has worked to restore its credibility
on budget targets in recent months, but investors are worried
that she will resort to more unorthodox accounting moves and
raise spending as she seeks re-election.
The downgrade is unlikely to undermine Rousseff's popularity
among voters, but potential rivals blamed her management of the
economy for Brazil's fall from grace on financial markets.
Opposition leader Aécio Neves said the downgrade was due to
the "manipulation" of fiscal accounts by her government,
"exorbitant" public spending and "leniency" with inflation.
"Brazil is going through a sad moment of loss of confidence
and ruined credibility," he said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by Brian
Winter, Kieran Murray, Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)