BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
Nov 2 Moody's Investors Service on Friday lifted its outlook to stable from negative on Eisenhower Medical Center, while also affirming a Baa2 credit rating on $401 million of the California facility's outstanding debt.
"The outlook change to stable from negative reflects improved operating performance in fiscal year 2012, and our assessment that current levels of performance are sustainable," the Wall Street credit agency said in a news release.
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.