SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said on Wednesday it suspended its long-term and
underlying rating on lease revenue, water and sewer bonds issued
by Compton, California due to the lack of an opinion on the
financially troubled city's 2011 audit.
S&P said in a statement it is also suspending its long-term
and underlying ratings on the redevelopment agency tax
allocation debt of the Los Angeles-area city, whose controller
in July warned city finances were so strained that Compton was
at risk of not being able to make this month's payroll. Another
city official raised the potential for a bankruptcy filing.
Three California cities have filed for bankruptcy since late
June, raising concerns of additional filings by financially
distressed local governments in the most populous U.S. state.
S&P in July had warned that if did not receive sufficient
independently audited financial information from Compton, it
could withdraw or suspend its ratings on the city's water
revenue series 2009 and sewer revenue bond series 2009.
S&P in July lowered its rating on the debt to BBB-minus from
A due to concerns that financial distress in Compton's general
fund could further affect the liquidity of its water fund.
S&P said in its latest statement on Compton that it is
concerned the city's most recent audit did not include an
independent auditor's opinion and that the auditors declined to
provide an opinion on the city's redevelopment agency's audit.
"The independent auditors wrote that due to allegations of
waste, fraud, and abuse of public monies, as well as a lack of
city responses to the auditors' inquiries, the scope of their
work did not enable them to express an opinion," S&P said in its
statement.
"What we just need is an audit opinion of where their
finances stand," said S&P credit analyst Lisa Schroeer. "The
timeline is uncertain."