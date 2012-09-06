SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Wednesday suspended its ratings on several bonds
issued by Compton because the financially troubled California
city's audit lacked an independent auditor's opinion.
S&P suspended its long-term and underlying ratings on lease
revenue, water and sewer bonds and the city's redevelopment
agency tax allocation debt. Compton's controller in July warned
finances were so strained that the Los Angeles-area city was at
risk of not being able to make this month's payroll. Another
city official raised the potential for a bankruptcy filing.
Three California cities have filed for bankruptcy since late
June, raising concerns of additional filings by financially
distressed local governments in the most populous U.S. state.
S&P in July had warned that if did not receive sufficient
independently audited financial information from Compton, it
could withdraw or suspend its ratings on the city's water
revenue series 2009 and sewer revenue bond series 2009.
S&P in July lowered its rating on the debt to BBB-minus from
A due to concerns that financial distress in Compton's general
fund could further affect the liquidity of its water fund.
S&P said in its latest statement on Compton that it is
concerned the city's most recent audit did not include an
independent auditor's opinion and that the auditors declined to
provide an opinion on the city's redevelopment agency's audit.
"The independent auditors wrote that due to allegations of
waste, fraud, and abuse of public monies, as well as a lack of
city responses to the auditors' inquiries, the scope of their
work did not enable them to express an opinion," S&P said in its
statement.
"What we just need is an audit opinion of where their
finances stand," said S&P credit analyst Lisa Schroeer. "The
timeline is uncertain."
Compton City Manager G. Harold Duffey said the city should
be able to begin to construct a timeline in a week as it is
working with Los Angeles County to oversee a new audit, which
will include tapping an auditing firm.
Duffey also said Compton is not headed toward a bankruptcy
filing. The city has made its September payroll and has cash to
meet its obligations, he added.
But revenue may be tight so Compton is seeking a line of
credit to assist with its cash flow, Duffey said.