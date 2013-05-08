PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday cut its underlying rating on the Village of Dolton, Illinois, to BB, junk status, from A-minus.
The outlook is negative.
S&P said the downgrade is based on the "village's low liquidity, low unreserved general fund balance, and projections of further general fund drawdowns and increased loans to those funds."
S&P also said the negative outlook reflects the village's reliance on monthly receipts for cash flow, and the structural imbalance in its general fund.
