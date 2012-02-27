NEW YORK Feb 27 Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the European Union's bailout facility to negative on Monday, pointing partly to the reduced creditworthiness of some of the countries backing it.

S&P reaffirmed the European Financial Stability Facitilty's long-term AA+ rating, but the move to negative outlook from developing means it could cut the rating within the next two years.

S&P said it doubted it would see credit enhancements for the facility and said the negative outlook reflected similar outlooks of EFSF guarantors France and Austria. S&P cut both of those countries' top AAA status earlier this year.