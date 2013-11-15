SYDNEY/CAIRO Nov 15 Standard & Poor's Ratings
has raised its sovereign credit ratings for Egypt to 'B-/B' from
'CCC+/C', saying it expected the support from other countries
which has propped up government finances to continue.
The military-backed government welcomed the move as a first
step towards restoring confidence in an economy hammered by
political turmoil that has weighed on investment and tourism for
nearly three years.
The upgrade in its long and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings reflects S&P's view that
authorities have secured sufficient foreign currency funding to
manage Egypt's short-term fiscal and external financing needs.
Gulf Arab states have pledged $12 billion in financial
support to Egypt since the army deposed president Mohamed Mursi
on July 3 following mass protests against his rule.
"We expect support from bilateral lenders to continue over
the medium term as the Egyptian authorities try to address the
country's political and economic challenges," S&P said in a
statement.
The outlook is stable.
The three main international ratings agencies have been
cutting Egypt's credit rating steadily since the Jan. 25, 2011
uprising against Hosni Mubarak.
Finance Minister Ahmed Galal said in a statement this was
the first improvement in their assessment since they began
coverage of Egypt's finances in the 1990s.