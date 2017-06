The Standard and Poor's building in New York, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it had placed the European Union on watch for a possible credit downgrade.

The agency said it may cut the EU's AAA long-term issuer credit rating, if it lowers the current AAA ratings in one or more member states.

S&P this week placed 15 euro zone nations on watch for possible downgrade. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)