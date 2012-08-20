Aug 20 Fitch Ratings said on Monday a mix of
soft property taxes and high labor costs will keep weighing on
cities, counties and other local governments and produce more
downgrades than upgrades for local bond issuers.
"Inflexible labor contracts with onerous provisions or
external arbiters that severely impede fiscal adjustments remain
a key local government credit concern," Fitch said in a
statement. "Local government revenues have not been rebounding
as overall property tax revenue, linked on a lagged basis to
real estate values, continue to drag in many locations."
But Fitch also said most of its local government ratings
among the estimated 52,000 U.S. municipalities and school
districts were unlikely to be changed in the near to medium
term.
Noting that seven local governments, including three in
California, had filed Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy cases
during the past year, Fitch said a sea change may be underway
among local leaders on avoiding bond defaults.
"The consideration of municipal bankruptcy as a viable
option for relief in itself calls into question an issuer's
commitment to repaying debts," said Dan Champeau, group head of
U.S. public finance and global infrastructure. "Chapter 9
filings on a broader scale would represent a marked departure
from municipal governments' long demonstrated willingness to
avoid default and bankruptcy."
Fitch said severe local government credit stresses were not
limited to California, although California cities do face
state-constitution limits on property tax collections and an
especially hard-hit real estate market.