Aug 20 Fitch Ratings said on Monday a mix of soft property taxes and high labor costs will keep weighing on cities, counties and other local governments and produce more downgrades than upgrades for local bond issuers.

"Inflexible labor contracts with onerous provisions or external arbiters that severely impede fiscal adjustments remain a key local government credit concern," Fitch said in a statement. "Local government revenues have not been rebounding as overall property tax revenue, linked on a lagged basis to real estate values, continue to drag in many locations."

But Fitch also said most of its local government ratings among the estimated 52,000 U.S. municipalities and school districts were unlikely to be changed in the near to medium term.

Noting that seven local governments, including three in California, had filed Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy cases during the past year, Fitch said a sea change may be underway among local leaders on avoiding bond defaults.

"The consideration of municipal bankruptcy as a viable option for relief in itself calls into question an issuer's commitment to repaying debts," said Dan Champeau, group head of U.S. public finance and global infrastructure. "Chapter 9 filings on a broader scale would represent a marked departure from municipal governments' long demonstrated willingness to avoid default and bankruptcy."

Fitch said severe local government credit stresses were not limited to California, although California cities do face state-constitution limits on property tax collections and an especially hard-hit real estate market.