July 18 More public pension funds will likely
report poor investment returns, after the California pensions
system, or Calpers, said earlier this week that its return for
the year ending June 30 was 1 percent, Fitch Ratings forecast on
Wednesday.
Investments provide most of public retirement systems'
revenues, and low returns could force state and local
governments to make up for any shortfall with taxpayer dollars,
Fitch said.
"Many pension systems are still absorbing the losses of
2008-2009 ... and now the disappointing returns for fiscal 2012
will further weigh down funded ratios and pressure annual
contributions," Fitch said. "It is important to note that
numerous pension systems have taken steps toward reforming their
pensions, including by lowering their investment return
assumptions."
Calpers, or the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, had been one of the funds that lowered its projected
rate of return, dropping it to 7.5 percent in March from its
longstanding rate of 7.75 percent.