May 2 Moody's Investor Service revised to
negative its credit outlook for $637 million of debt issued by
Florida's Broward County for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood
International Airport, which is building a major runway.
Moody's also affirmed its A1 rating on $527 million of
outstanding Broward County Airport System senior lien revenue
bonds and an A2 rating on $109.8 million of outstanding
passenger facility charge revenue bond, according to a news
release issued on Tuesday.
"The negative outlook reflects more limited financial
flexibility," despite growing passenger traffic, said Moody's,
adding "that will be further pressured with the upcoming
increased leverage to fund planned capital projects".
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by James
Dalgleish)