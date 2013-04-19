April 19 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut unlimited tax general obligation bonds issued by Georgia's Fulton County to AA from AA-plus, affecting about $165.6 million of debt.

The downgrade reflects the county's weakening finances along with the erosion of financial flexibility, the ratings agency said in a statement.

Fitch said the rating outlook remains negative adding that it may cut all of Fulton County's long-term ratings by at least one notch if the county fails to adopt a fiscal 2014 budget without non-recurring measures.