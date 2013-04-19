GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
April 19 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut unlimited tax general obligation bonds issued by Georgia's Fulton County to AA from AA-plus, affecting about $165.6 million of debt.
The downgrade reflects the county's weakening finances along with the erosion of financial flexibility, the ratings agency said in a statement.
Fitch said the rating outlook remains negative adding that it may cut all of Fulton County's long-term ratings by at least one notch if the county fails to adopt a fiscal 2014 budget without non-recurring measures.
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan