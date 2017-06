The Standard and Poor's building in New York, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Corrects prior level of Greece's rating CCC from C)

NEW YORK Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Greece's sovereign long-term foreign currency credit rating to "selective default" from an already low "CCC" rating.

Last week Greece and its international lenders reached a deal to lower the country's debt burden, which included a debt buyback. (Reporting by U.S. Treasury Desk)