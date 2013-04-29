(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Keith Mullin
April 29 (IFR) - Two of life's certainties, goes the cliché,
are death and taxes. To those I guess you could add dumb-ass
soap operas and inane TV talent shows. And potentially credit
ratings.
Capital markets cynics will tell you the hugely dominant
trio of Moody's, S&P and Fitch is already three agencies too
many but now that the dust is starting to settle on the hefty
EU rules that came into force in January, I see that there are
no fewer than 18 agencies registered or certified with the
European Securities and Markets Authority, apart from the big
three.
That list of 18 (six German, eight in the eurozone periphery
and Eastern Europe, and the remainder well established
non-Europe-based players) is a motley crew ranging from small
single-product firms to multinational business services
organisations that among other things are already involved in
corporate, public-finance, insurance, structured finance,
trade-related, credit insurance, asset-based finance or fund
ratings.
While most of the European firms are domestically focused,
some are starting to flex their muscle cross-border and are
moving into new areas. How do I rate their ability in the short
to medium-term to break the stranglehold of the incumbent
oligopoly - to the extent that's even on their radar screen?
Well, for those that have international capital markets
ambitions I rate the chances B with a negative outlook on the
proprietary Mullin scale.
Difficulties will arise from the fact that the big three
oligopoly (or perhaps better put the Moody's/S&P duopoly plus
Fitch) is so heavily entrenched in capital markets that even
with the best efforts of regulators both to encourage end-users
to reduce their over-reliance on external ratings by conducting
their own research (nice idea in principle but indolence,
inertia and ass-covering will put paid to that); and to try and
force issuers to mandate one of the smaller agencies, it's
potentially going to be a long hard slog to make progress.
The EC is doing what it can to offer free marketing to the
smaller agencies, saying issuers "should consider the
possibility to mandate at least one credit rating agency which
does not have more than 10% total market share " In addition,
small agencies are exempt from the mandatory four-year
structured finance rotation.
NEW RULES
But more broadly, I wonder what impact the new EU rules -
which mirror the relevant piece of Dodd-Frank in the US - will
have. The rules cemented in a host of tough governance and
supervisory metrics as well as some pretty robust and
restrictive rules around sovereign and structured finance
ratings in particular. I don't think I'm overstating the case to
say that the EU rules constitute such a serious restriction of
trade that if similarly over-bearing rules were in place in
another part of the world, Brussels would be screaming foul and
demanding they be torn down.
The rating agencies certainly needed heavier oversight in
the wake of the subprime debacle and the serious conflicts of
interest that came out of the issuer-pay model. But where we've
ended up is so narrow and prescriptive a rule-set that I wonder
why some of the new ESMA pretenders would even want to be in the
business at all, even with the following wind of the EU's
positive discrimination. One of the intended outcomes is greater
competition; another, however is lower rating fees.
In the longer-term, how the fortunes of the ratings industry
play out will ultimately depend on demand for additional ratings
from investors; the extent to which issuers can be bothered to
seek multiple ratings; or the extent to which the new entrants
can bring something new to the table in a world we're assured
needs alternative opinions.
But you never know. Notwithstanding my scepticism, there are
some initiatives in play that will be interesting to watch.
Scope Ratings' new bank rating initiative is one. The
Berlin-based agency's break-out from its existing funds,
asset-based and corporate ratings business is a brave move,
since it's taking on the big boys head on. Scope has turned to
ratings veteran-turned regulator-returned ratings veteran Sam
Theodore to head it up. By the end of the year, he wants to have
a team of half a dozen analysts in London to rate (eventually)
60-80 major banks, initially European then global.
TICKING THE BOXES
Their pitch hits every marketing tick-box you could ever
wish for - "crisp, more transparent and forward-looking
methodologies more suitable to the post-crisis banking realities
free of the legacies of the past"; no repeated methodology
adjustments; a mix of qualitative and quantitative factors,
delving into the regulatory environment, assessing business
models, risk governance etc etc. Scope even invoked the dreaded
"C" word: culture, so will be picking up on hippy issues such as
reputational risk and business conduct. Whether the end-result
will offer a viable alternative will be something to watch out
for.
The other area that's of huge interest to me is the ability
of the smaller agencies to capitalise on the coming mid-market
debt revolution. European SME ratings could become all the rage
as this phenomenon takes hold. The fact that NYSE Euronext's
Alternext SME bond platform has made ratings mandatory in France
for public offerings by companies with a market cap of below
100m is an encouraging sign.
When French property developer Capelli launched its 11.7m
"initial bond offering" last November - by the way I love
Euronext's creation of the IBO, which equates debut bond issuers
to companies undergoing IPOs on the equities side of the fence -
the agencies authorised to rate the offering were Creditreform,
Euler Hermes, GBB and Scope (the latter ultimately providing the
rating). Not a ratings oligarch among them.
(This commentary is taken from the April 27 issue of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication -
www.ifre.com)
(keith.mullin@thomsonreuters.com)