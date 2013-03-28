China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday affirmed the Republic of Ireland's Ba1/Not Prime government bond ratings and kept them on a negative outlook, citing vulnerability in the euro area following the recent bailout of Cyprus.
"The move has significantly heightened fears surrounding the safety of bank deposits in other European systems," the ratings agency said.
Moody's also said the negative outlook reflected the continued poor asset quality of the Irish banking system.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.