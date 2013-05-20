DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
May 20 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday revised its outlook on Lambert-St. Louis International Airport's bonds to stable from negative, citing improved passenger trends and adequate debt obligation coverage.
S&P also affirmed its A-minus rating, and assigned an A-minus rating to the city's upcoming sale of series 2013 airport revenue refunding bonds.
