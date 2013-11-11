NEW YORK Nov 11 The liquidators of two failed Bear Stearns hedge funds filed a lawsuit on Monday against the three major rating agencies, accusing them of fraudulently assigning inflated ratings to securities that the funds owned.

The lawsuit against Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings seeks to recover damages in connection with more than $1 billion in losses sustained by the funds.

The complaint was filed in New York State Supreme Court.