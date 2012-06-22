BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Qi Tang as CFO
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces appointment of Qi Tang as Chief Financial Officer
June 22 Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut ratings on 24 issues of gas prepayment bonds worth about $19 billion.
The Wall Street credit ratings agency said the downgrades were knock-on actions from Thursday's rating cuts by Moody's for Citigroup, Inc, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch & Co, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas , Royal Bank of Canada and Societe Generale .
"These entities support certain payment obligations of the bonds," Moody's said in a statement.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Large Privately Owned Turkish Banks - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899539 LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Akbank T.A.S. (Akbank), Turkiye Is Bankasi (Isbank), Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) and Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi (YKB). The Outlooks on all four banks are Stable. Isbank's and Akbank's 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are drive