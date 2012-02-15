Feb 16 Moody's Investor service warned on Thursday it could downgrade the credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities firms due to more fragile funding conditions, increased regulatory burdens and a more difficult operation environment.

Moody's said it is reviewing the long-term ratings and standalone credit assessments of Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada.

The long-term ratings and standalone credit review of European banks include Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC , Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale .

Moody's said it was extending the reviews of the long-term ratings and standalone credit assessments of Credit Suisse , Macquarie, Nomura and UBS .