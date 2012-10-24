Oct 24 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday that America's generally tepid economic recovery will
knock the credit ratings of more local governments below
investment grade.
"Moody's emphasizes that speculative-grade issuers - those
with non-investment grade ratings of Ba1 and below - will
continue to make up a small portion of the close to 8,000
cities, counties and school districts that it rates," Moody's
said.
Moody's currently has speculative ratings on 30 issuers with
about $10 billion in debt outstanding. They were 25 last year.
"During the past year, Moody's downgraded 10 issuers into
speculative grade while it also upgraded four local government
issuers into investment grade," the Wall Street credit agency
said in a news release.