Oct 24 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday that America's generally tepid economic recovery will knock the credit ratings of more local governments below investment grade.

"Moody's emphasizes that speculative-grade issuers - those with non-investment grade ratings of Ba1 and below - will continue to make up a small portion of the close to 8,000 cities, counties and school districts that it rates," Moody's said.

Moody's currently has speculative ratings on 30 issuers with about $10 billion in debt outstanding.

"During the past year, Moody's downgraded 10 issuers into speculative grade while it also upgraded four local government issuers into investment grade," the Wall Street credit agency said in a news release.

Moody's said it had 25 local government issuers at speculative levels last year, noting that circumstances and difficulties varied greatly among the troubled debt issuers.

"Several themes prevail across the speculative-grade local government sector including poor financial management, a history of chronic operating deficits, and a reliance on cash-flow borrowing to plug budget gaps," says Alfred Medioli, vice president and author of the report.

More than 85 percent of the $10 billion speculative grade debt covered in the report was sold by the Philadelphia School District, Detroit, the Detroit Public Schools, and Alabama's Jefferson County, which nearly a year ago filed America's biggest municipal bankruptcy.