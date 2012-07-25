MIAMI, July 25 Moody's Investors Service put
$669 million of Miami's debt on review for possible ratings cuts
on Wednesday, two days after the city was told federal
regulators had determined city officials had misled bond
investors about its finances.
"During the review, Moody's will determine whether the
issues identified by the SEC (Securities and Exchange
Commission) are known to us and have been incorporated into our
analysis of the city's finances," Moody's said.
The credit ratings agency said it had placed under review:
an A2 rating on $25.4 million of Miami general obligation
unlimited tax bonds; an A3 rating on $226.2 million of limited
ad valorem bonds; an A3 rating on $277.3 million of non-ad
valorem obligations, and an A2 rating on $139.9 million of
special tax obligations.
Moody's also it would assess possible monetary or other
penalties Miami may face as part of its review.
On Tuesday, Miami made public a three-paragraph letter from
the Miami office of the SEC saying the regulatory agency's staff
would recommend to top commission officials that civil action
such as fines or injunctions be taken against the city.
The SEC said the city have until Aug. 6 to submit testimony
and arguments against the civil actions to be recommended by
staff investigators to the commission's top officials.
A lawyer for the city said Miami did not agree with the
findings and planned to file arguments by that date.
The SEC began an inquiry in 2009 that centered on suspicions
Miami officials had misled investors about the city's finances
during a bond sale that year, according to the Miami Herald
newspaper.
Miami officials had shifted $26.4 million from the city's
capital account to its general fund, the newspaper said. The
transfer eased a budget deficit and hid the effects of sharply
rising staff costs that may have dissuaded some investors from
buying Miami's debt.