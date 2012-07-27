BRIEF-Steelworkers ratify key agreements in Stelco restructuring
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements
July 27 The credit rating of Rochester, New York state's third largest city, on Friday was raised one notch to A-plus by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, which said the city's "good management practices" had helped it maintain strong reserves.
The outlook for the city, located between Buffalo and Syracuse in upstate New York, is stable, S&P said.
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .