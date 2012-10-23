Oct 23 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Pennsylvania's higher education system on Tuesday to Aa3 from
Aa2 because of its declining enrollment and struggle to rein in
employee pension and healthcare costs.
The action affects $1.5 billion of the State System of
Higher Education's outstanding revenue bonds, issued through the
Pennsylvania Higher Educational Facilities Authority. Moody's
outlook on the debt is stable.
The action does not, however, impact $528.5 million of
privatized student housing debt in Pennsylvania that Moody's
also rates.
The credit rating agency cited weakening state support and
political hurdles to raising tuition and fees.
It also noted "challenges in reducing expenditures in light
of the pervasiveness of system labor unions," adding that
Pennsylvania's colleges and universities had large and growing
employee retirement liabilities.
Moody's warned in July that it could cut the system's credit
rating. The downgrade also reflects a cut in July of the state's
credit rating, to Aa2 from Aa1.