Sept 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on
Thursday revised from stable to negative its credit outlook for
about $1.1 billion of bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Municipal
Finance Agency.
S&P, which reaffirmed its BBB-minus rating on the debt, said
the local-government and commonwealth revenue pledged to pay off
the bonds may prove vulnerable to shifts in the Caribbean
island's economy, according to a news release.
"While revenue from local property tax collections has
produced adequate coverage of annual debt service, the negative
outlook reflects our view that the maintenance of coverage
levels consistent with historical levels requires the
inclusion of appropriations from the commonwealth," S&P said.