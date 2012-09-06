Sept 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on
Thursday revised from stable to negative its credit outlook for
about $1.1 billion of bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Municipal
Finance Agency.
S&P, which reaffirmed its BBB-minus rating on the debt, said
the local-government and commonwealth revenue pledged to pay off
the bonds may prove vulnerable to shifts in the Caribbean
island's economy, according to a news release.
"While revenue from local property tax collections has
produced adequate coverage of annual debt service, the negative
outlook reflects our view that the maintenance of coverage
levels consistent with historical levels requires the inclusion
of appropriations from the commonwealth," S&P said.
The Wall Street credit group said its negative outlook was
partly based on its assessment of the pledged revenues by Puerto
Rico, where the economy is only now appears to be stepping out
of a six-year recession.
Specifically, S&P said it worried about "the presence of
economically shallow participating municipalities, whose
individual tax bases may exhibit vulnerability during economic
cycles; and the vulnerability of matching fund revenues, the
appropriation of which could be affected by a downturn in the
collection of the commonwealth's general revenues."
In July, S&P said it had revised to negative from stable its
outlook on $2.9 billion of Puerto Rico senior pension funding
bonds and Moody's Investors Service cut its ratings on $16
billion of Puerto Rico sales-tax debt.