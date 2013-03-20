March 20 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut its general obligation credit rating for Puerto Rico to BBB-minus from BBB-plus, saying the U.S. commmonwealth was facing a large budget imbalance caused by a weak economy and revenues.

Fitch said in a statement that it had a negative ratings outlook for Puerto Rico, that the island's government will likely fall short of structural budget balance in fiscal 2014, and that its underfunded pension system was nearly depleted.