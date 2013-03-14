March 14 Puerto Rico's new governor on Thursday said a stinging Wall Street bond-ratings cut to near-junk bond status was a "wake-up call" that underscored the need for pension and budget changes he's championing.

A top Puerto Rico finance official said the downgrade to BBB-minus by Standard & Poor's, which follows a similar reduction by Moody's Investors Service in ratings investors use to gauge risk, would not interfere with plans by the government to sell municipal bonds before June 30.

"The report recognizes that this administration is evaluating important budget measures and a significant reform of the public retirement system," Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said. "They are expecting action. The country deserves action."

In office since January, after a campaign that criticized the austerity measures of the incumbent, Garcia Padilla has yet to present a budget proposal.

But Garcia Padilla last month put forth sweeping government-pension reforms meant to ease $37.3 billion of unfunded pension liabilities, which are a driver of the high interest rates tax-free investors demand of Puerto Rico.

S&P, which on Thursday switched to negative from stable its ratings outlook for two authorities on the Caribbean island, said it had reduced Puerto Rico's overall rating because it saw dimming prospects for the government to anytime soon cure persistent budget shortfalls.

"All members of the Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's fiscal team are aware of the gravity and urgency of the moment. We have worked arduously to increase collections, stabilize finances, reestablish our credit and reactivate the economy," said Javier Ferrer, president of the Government Development Bank.

Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta said that during the current fiscal year, government spending is $140 million above what was budgeted, while revenue is running $910 million short.

The administration is taking corrective actions and using "one-shot deals" to balance spending this year, while working to minimize structural deficit for fiscal year 2014, which begins July 1, Acosta said.

Both Ferrer and Acosta expressed confidence that the island's Legislature would pass the proposed pension reform quickly and as close to the administration's original proposal as possible.

Ferrer said the Development Bank still aimed to hit the Wall Street municipal bond markets to refinance debt before June 30.

Separately, municipals analyst Richard Larkin of HJ Sims said he disagreed with the S&P ratings cut and reiterated his opinion published in October that Puerto Rico debt was a sound investment.

"The downgrade of Puerto Rico's bond rating, at a time when their finances are the strongest they've been since 2006, and when serous pension funding reform is being implemented, raises questions on whether S&P's analysis is timely, or even current," Larkin said in a research note.