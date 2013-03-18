March 18 Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that Puerto Rico's budget gap has doubled since December, when the Wall Street credit agency cut its credit rating for the Caribbean island to near-junk bond status.

"Since then, the commonwealth's underperforming general fund revenues, in conjunction with higher than estimated expenses, has opened a mid-year budgetary gap and increased the estimated fiscal 2013 structural imbalance from $1.1 billion to almost $2.2 billion, or 22 percent of the revised budget," Moody's said in a written commentary.

Despite moves by the U.S. commonwealth's new government to step up tax revenues, Moody's said, "The increased structural imbalance makes it clear that Puerto Rico's fiscal difficulties are not over."

In December, Moody's downgraded Puerto Rico's general obligation rating to Baa3 with a negative outlook, with its analysts pointing to a weak retirement system and few prospects for significant improvements in government finances and the island's economy.

Another credit agency, Standard & Poor's, on Wednesday reduced its rating for Puerto Rico, a big issuer of municipal bonds, to near-junk status.

In their commentary, Moody's analysts did not speak to the agency's negative ratings outlook for Puerto Rico. Such outlooks often foreshadow ratings reductions, which can affect the prices of outstanding bonds and make borrowing more costly for issuers.

Puerto Rico already pays the highest rates of any large tax-free borrower on its bonds, which are widely held for the unusual triple-tax exemption on their interest payouts.

But analysts Lisa Heller and Emily Raimes expressed doubts that the new government's revenue-raising moves and a sweeping pension overhaul put to legislators last month will be implemented or deliver as much benefit as officials promise.

The government has proposed increased tax-collection enforcement, more assertive audits and bringing forward some corporate royalty payments due in the next fiscal year into fiscal 2013, the analysts said.

Officials have said the moves might narrow the current fiscal year's gap by nearly $600 million, the analysts said.

"The commonwealth has only a short time to implement these additional measures before the June 30 fiscal year end, and it is unclear if they will be successful in achieving balance without resorting to additional deficit borrowing," the analysts said.