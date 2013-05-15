China's onshore yuan jumps to more than 4-month high
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
May 15 Puerto Rico's recently enacted changes to its badly underfunded pensions systems for government workers is "credit positive" for the heavily indebted Caribbean island, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.
Moody's, which rates Puerto Rico's debt at the lowest investment-grade level of Baa3, also said in a research note that an expansion of a sales tax under consideration by legislators would be a "credit positive," if enacted, for both the commonwealth and its Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Authority.
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106