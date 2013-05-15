May 15 Puerto Rico's recently enacted changes to its badly underfunded pensions systems for government workers is "credit positive" for the heavily indebted Caribbean island, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Moody's, which rates Puerto Rico's debt at the lowest investment-grade level of Baa3, also said in a research note that an expansion of a sales tax under consideration by legislators would be a "credit positive," if enacted, for both the commonwealth and its Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Authority.