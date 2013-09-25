UPDATE 1-BOK holds rates for 10th mth as N.Korea event, U.S. Treasury report awaited
* Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event
Sept 25 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said refinancing risks for Puerto Rico, a major issuer of tax-free debt, have increased as the Caribbean island's yield spreads have widened in recent weeks.
In a comment, which did not change bond ratings or outlooks, Moody's said Puerto Rico's financial flexibility has been reduced. Earlier in September the island revised its 2013 financing strategy after some its long-term yields topped 10 percent.
* Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 12 A former U.S. Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration, a veteran banking lawyer, and a Harvard professor are three leading candidates as the Trump administration looks to fill the post of Federal Reserve vice chair in charge of banking oversight, people familiar with the matter said.