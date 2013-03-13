By Michael Connor
March 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut
its general obligation credit rating for Puerto Rico on
Wednesday to BBB minus, just one step from junk status, saying
it was worried the Caribbean island's government budget gaps
would prove hard to close.
"The outlook is negative," the Wall Street credit-ratings
group said in a news release.
"We base the downgrade on the result of an estimated fiscal
2013 budget gap, which we view as significantly larger than
originally budgeted, absent corrective action," said S&P credit
analyst David Hitchcock.
With chronic double-digit unemployment rates and a dwindling
population, Puerto Rico has long run substantial budget gaps
that have been reduced by about 90 percent from $3.3 billion in
2009. But the island has yet to produce balanced budgets sought
by institutional investors and bond analysts.
"We believe the shortfalls against budget in fiscal 2013
will make it difficult for the commonwealth to achieve
structural balance in the next two years," Hitchcock said.
In San Juan, officials of Puerto Rico's Treasury and
Government Development Bank were not immediately available to
comment on S&P's downgrade to BBB minus from BBB.
Another leading Wall Street ratings agency, Moody's
Investors Service, in December cut Puerto Rico's overall credit
rating to Baa3 to near-junk status and warned it was weighing
future downgrades.
That decision by Moody's affected $38 billion of outstanding
debt and was linked to Puerto Rico's weak economic outlook and
worries about its under funded pension system.
"If only limited progress is made in upcoming budget
cycles in significantly reducing large structural budget gaps,
we could lower the rating further," S&P said on Wednesday.
A large issuer of tax-free debt, Puerto Rico pays the
highest rates of any major borrower in America's $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market, according to Municipal Market Data, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.
The island, whose economy appears to be emerging tentatively
from a six-year recession, now pays 290 basis points more on
10-year debt than an AAA-rated issuer, according to MMD. That's
more than twice as much as A-minus rated Illinois, which has $83
billion of unfunded pension liabilities.
Like Fitch Ratings, another U.S. credit-ratings group that
last month puts its BBB-plus rating for Puerto Rico on negative
watch, S&P said it was keeping a close eye on the policies of
new governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla.
"Padilla is considering a number of corrective budget
actions, and has proposed what we view as major pension reform
of the commonwealth's poorly funded pension system. Standard &
Poor's will evaluate the fiscal effect of potential fiscal and
pension reforms in determining future credit trends," the agency
said.