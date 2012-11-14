Nov 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cuts its underlying rating on Mendocino Coast Health Care District, California's general obligation (GO) bonds to single-C from double-C. The outlook remains stable. S&P said the downgrade follows the district's filing for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and the single-C rating is warranted since payments on the obligations are continuing despite the filing of bankruptcy petition. S&P also said they do not expect to change the rating in the next year.