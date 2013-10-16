(Corrects S&P's Portugal structured finance rating cap to A-
from BBB+, in 11th paragraph)
* S&P to reduce ABS ratings' uplift over sovereign
* Move could force Portuguese collateral out of ECB
* Harsher treatment for swathe of peripheral collateral
By Owen Sanderson and Anil Mayre
LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Portuguese and other peripheral
banks' access to central bank liquidity could be at risk if
Standard & Poor's goes ahead with proposals to slash structured
finance and covered bonds ratings.
S&P announced on Monday that it was seeking to change the
way it rates structured finance and covered bond deals in
relation to sovereign ratings. Such a move could mean that up to
half of Portuguese structured finance would stop being eligible
central bank collateral, while other peripheral issuers could
see higher funding costs, whether in the market or at the ECB.
In order to receive central bank liquidity, which they came
to rely on during the depth of the financial crisis, banks have
had to pledge assets such as covered and structured finance
deals.
But once any debt security is rated below BBB-, it can no
longer be presented to the Eurosystem for repo financing. With
structured finance, the rule is that the "second-best" rating
applies - each bond needs two ratings, and the worst rating
determines the collateral treatment. The reverse is true for all
other collateral categories (that is, the best rating determines
the treatment).
As well as up to half of Portuguese structured finance
deals, S&P proposes downgrading 95% of Italian covered bonds,
50%-60% of RMBS, ABS, SME CLOs, cedulas and multicedulas in
Spain, 60%-70% of RMBS, ABS and SME CLOs in Italy, and 20% of
RMBS in Ireland.
S&P is seeking to change its methodology as a result of
"evolving views on the effect of country risk and related tail
risk across asset classes", the agency said.
Structured finance deals can usually be rated above the
rating of the sovereign, because they are backed by large pools
of financial assets that ought to pay off even if the sovereign
defaults.
People will continue to pay mortgages even if the sovereign
does not pay bonds (although a sovereign default is usually
associated with severe economic distress). Other protections are
built into the structures, such as reserve funds and credit
enhancement.
S&P says it has observed a "greater degree of tail risk,
that is, low probability but high severity event risk associated
with sovereign distress and default scenarios that are not
captured by the stress scenario (such as risk of a monetary
union exit, which in our view reached significant levels in
Greece, or in the imposition of a deposit freeze and capital
controls, which occurred in Cyprus), when a country is
experiencing severe economic stress or upon a sovereign
default."
It is therefore capping structured finance ratings at four
notches above sovereign ratings, rather than six notches as
before.
Under S&P's current criteria, Ireland, Spain and Italy
benefit from a six-notch uplift, with maximum achievable
structured finance ratings of AA+, AA- and AA (sovereigns
currently rated BBB+, BBB- and BBB). Portugal has a five-notch
uplift, allowing deals to be rated A- versus the sovereign
rating of BB.
Greece is currently rated B- and its structured finance
ratings are capped at the same level by S&P due to specific
concern about the country.
REFINANCE RISK
Portugal has EUR39bn of securitisations outstanding,
according to the Bank of Portugal, of which EUR10.6bn is already
placed in the market, according to JP Morgan research.
This leaves EUR28.4bn "retained" for central bank liquidity
purposes. Some 40 tranches of Portuguese securitisations are ECB
eligible, according to IFR calculations. S&P estimates that 60%
of RMBS, ABS and SME CLOs (the only important structured finance
asset classes in Portugal) will be affected.
S&P said: "We expect about half of the RMBS and ABS ratings
and all of these SME ratings that are affected by this proposed
criteria in Portugal will be lowered below BBB-".
A eurozone central bank can still choose to offer financing
against non-investment grade collateral under the Emergency
Liquidity Assistance programme, but must choose to do so at its
own risk, not that of the Eurosystem.
Even downgrades where collateral remains ECB-eligible can
still be hugely damaging to bank balance sheets. A
securitisation which is downgraded from A- to BBB+ attracts a
22% haircut instead of a 10% haircut, which could drain a large
volume of liquidity from the system. The ECB had EUR347.5bn of
ABS collateral pledged at the end of the second quarter of 2013.
SENSITIVE APPROACH
The agency is introducing a sensitivity-based analysis for
deals. S&P's proposals define high sensitivity deals as those
backed by corporate or government assets (banks, most regional
and local governments) and susceptible to a combination of
economic volatility and potential changes to the legal and
regulatory frameworks.
Moderately sensitive deals include RMBS, CMBS, ABS and CDOs
backed by corporate loans or bonds.
For high sensitivity deals the maximum differential is two
notches, rising to four for moderately sensitive deals. Deals
from countries rated AA- or higher will not be subjected to a
separate sovereign test, but will still have to adhere to the
sensitivity notching.
Some deals will still be able to achieve a six-notch uplift
(two in addition to the standard four) if they meet certain
criteria reiterating their high quality and low risk (moderate
sensitivity risk, no refinancing risk for bullet assets,
liquidity support to cover one debt service payment, the
sovereign is rated BBB- or better, the portfolio is seasoned
portfolio and current credit support can withstand losses at 1.3
times S&P's Triple A loss projection).
S&P is consulting on the changes until November 14.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson and Anil Mayre, editing by Helene
Durand, Alex Chambers and Matthew Davies)